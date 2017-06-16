Tom's #Mailbag, June 16, 2017
Today, the mailbag has its version of Infrastructure Week, with almost every question about streets, bike lanes, sidewalks, stormwater basins, high rises, parking lanes and alleged "eyesores." "Speaking of sidewalks, the historic sidewalk on Market Street across from The News-Gazette has deteriorated to the point that it is unsafe in all weather conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC