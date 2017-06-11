Tom Kacich: Some assert Petrie behind push to cut compensation
Jennifer Putman, the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District member who is pushing for a cut in sanitary district board compensation , said she wasn't told to do so as a condition of her reappointment to the board in 2016 by former county board Chair Pattsi Petrie. "Over a couple of years," said Putman, "Pattsi and I several times did discuss our mutual opinion that the sanitary district trustees' pay is seriously out of alignment."
Read more at The News-Gazette.
