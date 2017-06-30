The Latest: Man charged with kidnappi...

The Latest: Man charged with kidnapping Chinese scholar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Authorities say a man has been charged in Illinois with kidnapping a visiting Chinese scholar who was last seen three weeks ago. Federal authorities say a criminal complaint charges 27-year-old Brendt Christensen of Champaign, Illinois with kidnapping Yingying Zhang on June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chinese scholar believed dead; man charged with... 13 hr John McQuan 2
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Jun 28 Tom 2
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC