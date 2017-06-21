The Health Reporter Is In: June 21, 2017

The Health Reporter Is In: June 21, 2017

A local temperature sign reads 120-degrees as temperatures climb to near-record highs Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Phoenix. Q: Following the death of the elderly woman who was found outside at the Champaign County Nursing Home, why are older people more sensitive to the effects of summer heat, and should they stay inside more when it's hot outside? A: The 78-year-old woman who died earlier this month at the county nursing home may have been out in a courtyard for up to three hours on a day the high temperature in the community reached 87 degrees and that death is still under investigation, according to county Coroner Duane Northrup.

