Teens put 'give back' in C-U Public H...

Teens put 'give back' in C-U Public Health District's Give Back Garden

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

This mighty little garden already puts thousands of pounds of produce on the table every summer for those who can afford it least. Now, the Give Back Garden launched in 2012 by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is weed-free and a lot safer for those who tend it, thanks to 10 teenagers with a heart for service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Tue Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Tue Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC