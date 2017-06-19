Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 urging peo...

Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 urging people to "go green"

Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 officials are encouraging Champaign County residents to "go green" by learning more about solar power during one of several "Power Hour" events held throughout the community. Officials say the Power Hour are free and open to the public, and that attendees can learn more about the costs and benefits to having solar panels installed on their homes.

