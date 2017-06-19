Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 urging people to "go green"
Solar Urbana-Champaign 2.0 officials are encouraging Champaign County residents to "go green" by learning more about solar power during one of several "Power Hour" events held throughout the community. Officials say the Power Hour are free and open to the public, and that attendees can learn more about the costs and benefits to having solar panels installed on their homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Tue
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Tue
|Chris W
|3
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Tue
|Chris W
|1
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC