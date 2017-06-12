SIUE undergrad secures research fundi...

SIUE undergrad secures research funding through competitive national competition

The Sigma Xi Grants-in-Aid of Research program has awarded $1,000 to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Rachel Davis for her environmental, analytical chemistry research. Davis, of Galatia, is a senior chemistry major in the College of Arts and Sciences.

