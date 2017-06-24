Shooting arrest stirs downtown debate
A Champaign man's arrest early Saturday for allegedly firing a number of shots in the air downtown has police and business owners alike concerned. Chief Deputy Troy Daniels said police were called to the heart of downtown Champaign's entertainment district at 1:30 a.m. after several people called 911 about shots fired near the corner of Walnut and Main streets.
