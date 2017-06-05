Serra Ventures Invests $400,000 in WhiteFox Defense Technologies
WhiteFox Defense Technologies, the creator of the DroneFox, a comprehensive, portable drone threat mitigation device, has raised bridge funding from Champaign and San Diego-based venture firm Serra Ventures. Serra is the lead institutional investor in the company's $750,000 bridge funding round, with an initial commitment of $400,000.
