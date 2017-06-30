Search of Chicago waterway turns up n...

Search of Chicago waterway turns up no Asian carp so far

19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Officials say an intensive search so far has turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago-area waterway system where one of the invasive fish recently was found. The discovery of a live silver carp June 22 about 9 miles from Lake Michigan raised fears that Asian carp might be evading an electric barrier meant to keep them out of the Great Lakes.

