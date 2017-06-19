Scholar's disappearance probed as kid...

Scholar's disappearance probed as kidnapping

Yingying Zhang, 26, was about a month into a year-long appointment as a visiting scholar at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus when she vanished June 9. Her friends told police she had gone out to sign an apartment lease. Campus police spokesman Patrick Wade said the FBI has labeled the case a kidnapping but isn't ruling out anything.

