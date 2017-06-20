Sadorus man gets 20 years for molesti...

Sadorus man gets 20 years for molesting preteen girl

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News-Gazette

A Sadorus man found to have sexually molested a child under 13 was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison. Joseph C. Herschberger, 37, was convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in May by Judge Roger Webber in a bench trial in which attorneys on both sides agreed to the facts that Webber could consider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Tue Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Tue Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC