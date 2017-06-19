Rose Grant, AIAAs a licensed architect who found a home at State...

Rose Grant, AIAAs a licensed architec...

As a licensed architect who found a home at State Farm, Rose Grant's career has been all about improving performance, responding after disasters, and encouraging safety, efficiency, and resiliency in design. As the 2017 chair of AIA's Disaster Assistance Committee, Rose Grant, AIA, is on the front lines of responding to disasters nationwide.

