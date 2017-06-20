Probation for Champaign man with heroin

However, Lawrence Lewis, 24, whose last known address was in the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, also faces unresolved charges alleging he's an armed habitual criminal and that he resisted arrest in March. Lewis pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to possession of less than a gram of heroin, admitting that he had the drug on Jan. 3. A more serious charge of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance alleging that he sold it to an informant working with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force was dismissed by Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark.

