Police, fire agencies plan training exercises Thursday at St. Thomas More
Citizens need not panic if they see police and fire vehicles at the High School of St. Thomas More on Thursday in north Champaign. Officers from six area police departments and two specialized tactical teams, along with Champaign firefighters, will be training there, beginning at 7:30 a.m. During the training exercises, Olympian Drive from Mattis Avenue to Duncan Road will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.
