Planting season 2017
Earlier corn planting halted with the arrival of significant rainfall the last weekend of April. The return to field operations for some has exceeded two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bureau County Republican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC