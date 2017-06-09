Out-of-this-world exhibit debuts Sunday at Champaign library
The Champaign Public Library is taking its "The Sky's the Limit" summer-reading program to extremes with a new exhibition opening this weekend. "The NASA Space Exhibit," to be unveiled Sunday, will feature 18 objects from NASA displayed at nine stations throughout the library, rather than gathered in one spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC