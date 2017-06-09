Out-of-this-world exhibit debuts Sund...

Out-of-this-world exhibit debuts Sunday at Champaign library

The Champaign Public Library is taking its "The Sky's the Limit" summer-reading program to extremes with a new exhibition opening this weekend. "The NASA Space Exhibit," to be unveiled Sunday, will feature 18 objects from NASA displayed at nine stations throughout the library, rather than gathered in one spot.

