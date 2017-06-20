Open-records seminar set Friday at Champaign library
A public seminar on the Illinois Freedom of Information Act and Open Meetings Act will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., in Robeson Pavilion Rooms A & B, Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten announced. The session will be co-hosted by State's Attorney Julia Rietz, and will feature the Illinois Attorney General's Public Access Counselor Sarah Pratt.
