Officer, suspect ID'd in shooting incident

A Champaign police officer remains on leave while detectives from other police agencies investigate his shooting Sunday of an unarmed man in what the department is preliminarily calling an accident. On Tuesday afternoon, the city released information involving the incident between Officer James Hobson, who's been with the department since September 2015, and the man he was pursuing, Dehari Banks, 22, whose last known address was on Kiler Drive in Champaign.

