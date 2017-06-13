Officer, suspect ID'd in shooting incident
A Champaign police officer remains on leave while detectives from other police agencies investigate his shooting Sunday of an unarmed man in what the department is preliminarily calling an accident. On Tuesday afternoon, the city released information involving the incident between Officer James Hobson, who's been with the department since September 2015, and the man he was pursuing, Dehari Banks, 22, whose last known address was on Kiler Drive in Champaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC