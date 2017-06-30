New tactic in fight against opioid epidemic
Don Allegro, of the U.S Attorney's Office in Rock Island, speaks at Kankakee Community College Tuesday during a training session for law enforcement and first responders on the requirements needed to prosecute drug induced homicide cases. More than 130 police officers and prosecutors attended a training session at Kankakee Community College Tuesday led by Don Allegro of the U.S Attorneys Office in Rock Island on the requirements needed to prosecute drug induced homicide cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI
|Jun 28
|Tom
|2
|Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09)
|Jun 20
|Marty
|2
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Jun 20
|Chris W
|3
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Jun 16
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May '17
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC