Mystery of missing Chinese scholar sh...

Mystery of missing Chinese scholar shakes up Illinois school

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSOCTV

Yingying Zhang, the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China, took the same career path as millions of other young Chinese academics before her: She travelled to a university in the U.S. with dreams of one day landing a professorship and being able to help her parents financially. But just weeks after arriving at the University of Illinois, the 26-year-old visiting scholar in agriculture sciences stepped off a bus on a sunny afternoon and got into black hatchback.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Jun 20 Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,262 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC