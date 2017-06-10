MTD sets meeting on annexation plan f...

MTD sets meeting on annexation plan for southwest Champaign

A public hearing on the annexation of more than 460 acres of land into the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is scheduled for Monday afternoon. The hearing, set for 4 p.m. at Champaign Fire Station 6, 3911 W. Windsor Road, concerns the addition of parts of six subdivisions into the transit agency's service and taxing district.

