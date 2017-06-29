MTD board unanimously approves annexing swath of southwest Champaign

More than 460 acres of land in southwest Champaign officially will become part of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, perhaps as soon as today, the transit district's board decided Wednesday. The land includes the new Carle at the Fields development, now under construction at Interstate 57 and Curtis Road, and all or parts of the Trails at Chestnut Grove, Abbey Fields, Jacob's Landing, Will's Trace, Ironwood West and Trails Edge subdivisions.

