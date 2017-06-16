Move is Christian Science Society's 'opportunity to grow'
Some year here soon, you're likely to see Champaign Central High School softball games or marching band practice on new grass fields in the 600 block of West Church Street. But 65 years ago, it's where Jeff Wandell went to Sunday school - in the sparkling New England Colonial-style Church of Christ, Scientist, then the talk of the neighborhood.
