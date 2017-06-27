Missing Chinese scholar: FBI finds th...

Missing Chinese scholar: FBI finds the car she got into

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Security camera video showed the visiting Chinese scholar getting into a black Saturn Astra hatchback on the University of Illinois campus the afternoon of June 9. On Tuesday the FBI announced it had found the Saturn, but would not say where it was or to whom the vehicle belonged. Few details have been released about the search since it began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI 2 hr Tom 2
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC