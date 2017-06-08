Marcus Jackson/About Town: 'Order made sense' for longtime cop
Growing up in Urbana, Jonathan Westfield played baseball and basketball. However, he knew better than to aspire to follow the footsteps of his dad, Negro League all-star pitcher Ernie Westfield, into baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC