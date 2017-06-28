Man in trouble with law since middle ...

Man in trouble with law since middle school gets probation for drugs

Martines Gill, 31, of Champaign, sentenced Wednesday, June 28, 2017, to four years of probation after pleading guilty in May to possession of 13 grams of a mixture of crack and powder cocaine, admitting that on Oct. 22, 2015, the drugs were in his lap when police found him passed out behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of State Street and Kirby Avenue. URBANA - A Champaign man whose criminal career started when he was in middle school was sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation for possessing cocaine.

