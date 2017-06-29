Last of 6 accused admits role in dism...

Last of 6 accused admits role in dismemberment

14 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

The last of six men accused of dismembering the body of a woman who died at a party they were at more than a year ago has admitted playing a part in the grisly deed. Donte Meeks, 26, who listed an address in the 1700 block of Park Terrace, Champaign, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to dismembering the body of Ashley Gibson.

Read more at The News-Gazette.

