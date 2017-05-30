Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop geari...

Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons

Larry Austin, Jr. spent the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Xavier before transferring to Vanderbilt and sitting out the 2016-17 campaign per the NCAA's transfer rules. Click the video above to hear what's next for Lanphier legends Larry Austin, Jr. and Xavier Bishop as they work on their games this summer in preparation for a big couple of seasons.

