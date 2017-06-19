K-12 teachers urge lawmakers to pass a budget
When K-12 teachers from central and southern Illinois took the witness table Thursday morning to urge lawmakers to pass a budget, Champaign's Jennifer White unloaded. "If the governor truly put the needs of our community above his own political agenda, we would not be going on two years without a budget," she said.
