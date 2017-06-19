Jim Nowlan: My love affair with libra...

Jim Nowlan: My love affair with librarians

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

As a grade schooler, I was captivated by the stereopticon at the Toulon Public Library, and its sepia-and-cream Matthew Brady photographs of the immediate aftermath of Civil War battles, the dead strewn higgledy-piggledy across pock-marked ground. I became a regular at this local 1905 Carnegie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Jun 20 Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Jun 20 Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Jun 20 Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May '17 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,660 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC