Jim Dey: Another fatal shooting raises the same question - why?
Those naA ve, self-destructive young people who associate the long-running gang war in Champaign-Urbana with a romantic notion of living life on the edge should have been at the Salem Baptist Church about 90 minutes before Friday's funeral for Darien J. Carter. The church was empty, save for a white casket bearing a floral display and holding the body of a young black man - 24-year-old Mr. Carter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC