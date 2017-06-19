Illini plan performance center, not stadium renovations
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says plans for a $132 million renovation at Memorial Stadium are on hold and instead the school will break ground next year on a stand-alone football performance center. Whitman on Tuesday said that the new project will cost between $60 million and $80 million.
