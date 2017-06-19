Illini plan performance center, not s...

Illini plan performance center, not stadium renovations

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman says plans for a $132 million renovation at Memorial Stadium are on hold and instead the school will break ground next year on a stand-alone football performance center. Whitman on Tuesday said that the new project will cost between $60 million and $80 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Tue Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Tue Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,926,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC