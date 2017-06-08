I-57 crash results in injuries, entrapment

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a crash that took place about 4 p.m. today on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Trooper Tracy Lillard said state troopers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on southbound I-57 southbound at milepost 237.5, about a quarter-mile south of the Mattis Avenue overpass between the Interstate 74 and Olympian Drive exits.

