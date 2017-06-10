Homicide probe leads to two more arrests
Champaign police have made two more arrests with an indirect connection to a homicide in that city earlier this month. On Friday, police obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 1600 block of Willow Road, Urbana, where they found a loaded 9 mm handgun and about three ounces of cannabis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC