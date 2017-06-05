Gunshots at mall: Police seek info on two men

Champaign police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public's help solving an incident at Market Place Mall. According to a Champaign police report, officers were called to the mall at 2000 N. Neil St., Champaign, at 9:06 p.m. May 29 to respond to a report of a gunshot being fired.

