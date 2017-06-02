Guilty plea in sex scheme at assisted...

Guilty plea in sex scheme at assisted-living facility brings 14 years

A former Vermilion County man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to being involved in a sexual assault scheme that preyed upon dementia patients at a local assisted-living facility has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Dean Goble, 22, was sentenced Friday morning on the single count of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault of an 88-year-old woman living at the Bickford of Champaign Senior Living and Memory Care, 1002 S. Staley Road, C. Goble was one of four men arrested in 2015 in connection with a scheme to sexually assault women with dementia and videotape the activity.

