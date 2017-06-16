Gilman man gets 56 months for theft f...

Gilman man gets 56 months for theft from business

A Gilman man who participated in the theft of thousands of dollars from a Champaign business has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Adam Hall, 32, was also ordered to repay the $144,568 that he admitted he took part in stealing from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive.

