Gilman man gets 56 months for theft from business
A Gilman man who participated in the theft of thousands of dollars from a Champaign business has been sentenced to 56 months in prison. Adam Hall, 32, was also ordered to repay the $144,568 that he admitted he took part in stealing from Martin One Source, a printing company at 808 Country Fair Drive.
