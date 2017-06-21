Frerichs to governor: Get serious

Frerichs to governor: Get serious

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

State Treasurer Mike Frerichs on Wednesday criticized Gov. Bruce Rauner for calling for unity in the state budget crisis while acting partisan in television commercials he's running statewide. Rauner has called legislators back to Springfield for a special session, beginning this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice for Holly Marie Cassano - Murdered Nov.... (Nov '09) Tue Marty 2
Sheri Williamson letter Tue Chris W 3
News Mahomet woman gets probation for wrong-way DUI Tue Chris W 1
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Jun 16 Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC