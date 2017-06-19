Freeze on gambling: In or out?

The Champaign City Council's vote Tuesday on extending a video-gaming moratorium until Jan. 23 will show how serious it is about added regulations on gambling providers. The temporary moratorium, which bans installing and operating video-gaming terminals in newly licensed liquor-serving establishments, was passed on Feb. 21 and extended on April 11. It would expire on July 18 unless extended again.

