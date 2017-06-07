Four years in prison for Campustown k...

Four years in prison for Campustown kicker

Another of eight men charged in connection with an attack on a man in Campustown last fall that precipitated the shootings of four people, one fatally, has pleaded guilty. Korrion Taylor, 20, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of Austin Drive, Urbana, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to aggravated battery, admitting that he took part in the Sept.

