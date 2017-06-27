Former Police Sergeant Needs Transplant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill : A former Urbana Police Department Sergeant, Mike Miller, is in desperate need of a bone marrow transplant but he hasn't been able to find a match. Mike Miller suffers from a rare blood condition.

