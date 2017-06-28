Fighting Illini Radio Broadcast Partnership Extended to 2021
June 28 - The University of Illinois Football and Men's Basketball radio broadcasts will continue to be heard in Macon County on WSOY-AM 1340 and 103.3 FM. In a joint announcement between Neuhoff Media and Fighting Illini Sports Properties, the agreement with Neuhoff for WSOY extends the partnership to 2021.
