FBI offering reward for information on missing U. of I. scholar
University of Illinois police are searching for Yingying Zhang, 26, who was last seen June 9, 2017. University of Illinois police are searching for Yingying Zhang, 26, who was last seen June 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i...
|Fri
|Sub hit by while ...
|1
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC