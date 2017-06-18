FBI offering reward for information o...

FBI offering reward for information on missing U. of I. scholar

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

University of Illinois police are searching for Yingying Zhang, 26, who was last seen June 9, 2017. University of Illinois police are searching for Yingying Zhang, 26, who was last seen June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Coast Guard to continue operating on i... Fri Sub hit by while ... 1
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,371 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC