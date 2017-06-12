FBI investigates Chinese woman's disappearance as kidnapping
Yingying Zhang, 26, was about a month into a yearlong appointment at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus when she vanished June 9. Her friends told police she had gone out to sign an apartment lease. Campus police spokesman Patrick Wade said the FBI has labeled the case a kidnapping but isn't ruling out anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|edd mantels
|May 23
|iamwhoiam
|1
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC