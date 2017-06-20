FBI announces 40,000-USD reward for arrest in kidnapping of Chinese scholar
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Crimestoppers jointly announced on Monday a 40,000 U.S. dollar reward for information leading to an arrest of any individual involved in the apparent kidnapping of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang, a visiting Chinese scholar from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign . This is the largest award that Champaign County Crimestoppers has ever established in its 31-year history, Crimestoppers Champaign County President John Hecker told the first press conference on the disappearance of Zhang at the Illinois Fire Service Institute of the UIUC.
