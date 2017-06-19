Father of Missing U of I Student Arrives in United States
As the FBI investigates the alleged kidnapping of a Chinese honor student at the University of Illinois, her father is heading down to Champaign in search of answers. NBC 5's Chris Hush has the latest on the investigation.
Read more at NBC Chicago.
