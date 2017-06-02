Ex-Illini gets bond lowered to $50,000, permission to go back to Ohio

Former Illini football player Howard Watkins, 18, of Champaign, charged with residential burglary and aggravated robbery in what he claimed was a prank on a fellow Bromley Hall resident, had his bond lowered Wednesday, May 31, 2017, from $150,000 to $50,000 and was given permission to leave Illinois to go to his home in Ohio. URBANA - A former University of Illinois football player had his bond reduced by $100,000 and will be allowed to head home to Ohio in between court appearances.

