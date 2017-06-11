Evaluating Illinois basketball class of 2018 through 6/10
Underwood has secured a solid class of 2017 after losing two big-time commitments thanks to a coaching change. But, the team rebounded with signing an Illinois Mr. Basketball, two other great guards and an underrated big man.
