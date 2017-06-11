Cronus Chemical: The road to nowhere - yet, anyway

MARCH 20, 2013: This just in: Illinois and Iowa are engaged in a bidding war over the construction of a $1.2 billion fertilizer production facility. Countering Iowa's pitch to land Cronus Chemical's facility - an estimated $35 million in taxpayer subsidies to build a plant in Mitchell County - then-Illinois Rep. ADAM BROWN, R-Champaign, sponsors legislation offering a series of tax breaks.

