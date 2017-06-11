Cronus Chemical: The road to nowhere ...

Cronus Chemical: The road to nowhere - yet, anyway

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

MARCH 20, 2013: This just in: Illinois and Iowa are engaged in a bidding war over the construction of a $1.2 billion fertilizer production facility. Countering Iowa's pitch to land Cronus Chemical's facility - an estimated $35 million in taxpayer subsidies to build a plant in Mitchell County - then-Illinois Rep. ADAM BROWN, R-Champaign, sponsors legislation offering a series of tax breaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,851 • Total comments across all topics: 281,684,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC